FORA Capital LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

