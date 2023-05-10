FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,439,000 after acquiring an additional 217,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

