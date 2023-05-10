FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TEL opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

