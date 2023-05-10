FORA Capital LLC Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after acquiring an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $20,277,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

