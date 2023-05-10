FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after buying an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

