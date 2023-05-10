Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.