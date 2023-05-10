Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Down 4.8%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.66 and last traded at $92.79. Approximately 103,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 207,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.
Fox Factory Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Featured Articles
