FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.
Shares of FOX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 861,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
