FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 861,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $78,611,000. Amundi raised its holdings in FOX by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $9,161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

