FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. 3,216,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,924. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FOX by 4,381.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 446,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

