Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 16,922,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,972. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

