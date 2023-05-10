Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
FTF stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
