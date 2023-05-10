Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $12.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

