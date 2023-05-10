Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 87,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 38.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

