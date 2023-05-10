Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.96. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 6,546 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRD. StockNews.com cut Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Articles

