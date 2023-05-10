Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Earns “Downgrade” Rating from 500.com

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at 500.com in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

ULCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 1,316,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,340. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,135 shares of company stock worth $2,879,192. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

