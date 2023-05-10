Frontier Group’s (ULCC) “Downgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Frontier Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 1,316,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,192. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

