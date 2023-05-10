Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in April

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:FELTY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942. Fuji Electric has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fuji Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

