FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Issued By DA Davidson

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software stock opened at $268.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Paycom Software by 331.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 546.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

