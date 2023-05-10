FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Decreased by Analyst

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.39). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of C$268.10 million for the quarter.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

