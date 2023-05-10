G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the April 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at G Medical Innovations

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $35,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

About G Medical Innovations

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 271,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Featured Articles

