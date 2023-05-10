GeniuX (IUX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $10,298.33 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.