Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 291,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.