Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 7.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 193,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 716,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at $505,848,154.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,831 shares of company stock worth $4,678,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.