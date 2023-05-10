Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Short Interest Down 72.3% in April

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of GTAC stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.