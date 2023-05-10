Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.55. 409,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

