Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.06

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 500823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

