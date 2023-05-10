Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLBS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

