Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLBS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
