Gode Chain One Day Volume Hits $134,906.68 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $134,906.68 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

