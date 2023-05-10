goeasy (TSE:GSY) Trading 9.9% Higher

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$105.54 and last traded at C$105.50. 108,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 64,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.86.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 13.5483871 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

