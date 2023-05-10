GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $183.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

