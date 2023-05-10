Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 2.1 %

GBDC stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

