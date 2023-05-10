Goodman Financial Corp Trims Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 3.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 262,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.97 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,744 shares of company stock worth $69,757,660. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

