Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 296,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,761. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 297.75%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

