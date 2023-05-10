Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,982. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.