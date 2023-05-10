Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $205,000 in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 901.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 192,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

