Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 329 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 401,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

