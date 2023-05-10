Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.65

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 41903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
