Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 1,946,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 1,237,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

