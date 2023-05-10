Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 1,125.0% in April

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $44.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.