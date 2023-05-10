Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

