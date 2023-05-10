Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 825 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYT stock opened at $257.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $283.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

