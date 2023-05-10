Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

