GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,141,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,780. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.