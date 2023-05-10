GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,141,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,780. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.