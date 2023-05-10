Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.30.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock worth $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 343,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,534,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

