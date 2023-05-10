Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,887,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,499,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 156,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 300,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,262,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,522,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.