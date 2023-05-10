Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 44,812 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,812 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 17,636,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,033,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

