Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 5,321 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $343.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,708. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

