HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 225,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,293. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

