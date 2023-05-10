HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.59 on May 12th

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5935 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

HDFC Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

HDB stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 1,164,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,868. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fithian LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 504.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

