Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.20 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HEAD opened at GBX 290.42 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £234.54 million, a PE ratio of 748.41 and a beta of 1.27. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.48).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.05) price target on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Keith Edelman acquired 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($37,669.91). In related news, insider Keith Edelman purchased 9,788 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £29,853.40 ($37,669.91). Also, insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,126.18). 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

